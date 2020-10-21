Deputies to direct Benson Highway traffic at Paloverde Road, tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pima County Department of Transportation will be powering off the intersection at Benson Highway and Palo Verde Road to replace the traffic signal cabinet.
Traffic restrictions will be in place for the east and west bound left turn lanes for the duration of the work.
Please approach the area with caution as Pima County Sheriff Deputies will be on site to direct traffic through the intersection. Motorists may experience minor delays.
Work is scheduled to be completed in one day.
In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.
