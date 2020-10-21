FHA gives needy homeowners more time to request assistance

“It’s always in a homeowner’s best interest to make their mortgage payments if they are able. But for those who are struggling right now, we urge them to engage with their servicer immediately. And, if your servicer contacts you, it is crucial that you respond to them to let them know if you need assistance,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Single Family Housing Joe Gormley. “The last thing FHA wants is for any homeowner to risk losing their homeownership investment if they are eligible for assistance.”