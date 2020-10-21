FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BIG changes moving in next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two waves will dig down the back side of a trough of low pressure while the high pressure ridge which has kept our temperatures way above average retreats west. This will bring a strong cooling trend. High temperatures will drop to the mid 80s by Sunday, upper 70s early next work week. There’s even a slight 20% chance for rain Monday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Clouds move in with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy.
