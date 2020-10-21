FIRST ALERT FORECAST: BIG changes moving in next week!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 21, 2020 at 4:13 AM MST - Updated October 21 at 4:13 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two waves will dig down the back side of a trough of low pressure while the high pressure ridge which has kept our temperatures way above average retreats west. This will bring a strong cooling trend. High temperatures will drop to the mid 80s by Sunday, upper 70s early next work week. There’s even a slight 20% chance for rain Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds move in with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Windy.

