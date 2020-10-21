Pima County Sheriff’s Department to host prescription drug take back day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the past several years, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has collected thousands of pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs.
PCSD will make multiple locations available for the proper disposal of unused and/or expired prescription drugs through its Dispose-A-Med program.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Proper disposal of medications is essential for the following reasons:
- Teens abuse prescription drugs more than any other illegal drug except for marijuana, according to PCSD. The majority of teens who abuse these drugs get them for free by raiding the medicine cabinet, usually from friends and relatives and often without their knowledge. Storing unused or outdated prescriptions create an opportunity for illicit use. One in five teens reports intentionally misusing someone else’s prescription drugs to get high.
- Outdated or unusable drugs that are disposed of by flushing or pouring down a sink enter the environment because wastewater treatment facilities are not designed to remove them. Studies have shown that pharmaceuticals and over the counter drugs are present in our nation’s water bodies and certain drugs may cause ecological harm.
You can drop off your unwanted prescription drugs October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
- Walmart – 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd. Tucson, Az 85741
- Walmart – 9260 S. Houghton Rd. Tucson, Az 85747
- Walmart – 18680 S. Nogales Hwy. Sahuarita, Az 85614
- Christian Fellowship Ministries - 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1126 N. Jones Tucson, Az 85716
The following items will be accepted: Prescription and over-the-counter pills, capsules, caplets, gel caps, medicated patches, and powders will be collected.
Prescriptions should remain in the bottle while you are transporting them.
Items not accepted: Metal or glass inhalers, syringes, epi-pens, patches, creams, liquids, and diabetic test strips.
Prescription bottles will be returned upon collection of medications.
For safety and confidentiality reasons, any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. PCSD cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.