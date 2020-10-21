Police: Truck driver likely died before crashing through Willcox Visitor Center

According to information on the City of Willcox Facebook Page, the westbound truck drifted off I-10 to the right. It drove through a fence, then through the desert for about a quarter-mile to half-mile before crashing through a retaining wall, then the visitor center. The truck continued through the building, dropped off a loading dock before eventually jackknifing to a stop in the parking lot of an Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol office, narrowly missing the building and a patrol unit.