Police: Truck driver likely died before crashing through Willcox Visitor Center

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that caused severe damage to the Willcox Visitor Center on Monday, Oct. 19.
Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield told the Arizona Range News the truck’s driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, likely died before the crash. Read the entire article HERE.
According to information on the City of Willcox Facebook Page, the westbound truck drifted off I-10 to the right. It drove through a fence, then through the desert for about a quarter-mile to half-mile before crashing through a retaining wall, then the visitor center. The truck continued through the building, dropped off a loading dock before eventually jackknifing to a stop in the parking lot of an Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol office, narrowly missing the building and a patrol unit.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information please contact the Willcox Police Department at (520) 384-4673.
