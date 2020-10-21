Rental assistance for back up rent available to Pima County residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CARES Act funding is still available for up to 400 Pima County households struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tucson-based nonprofit, Community Investment Corporation, is administering about $3.6 million of eviction prevention funding provided by the county.
To qualify, tenants must live in Pima County and they should be at risk of eviction for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 hardships.
Monthly rent cannot exceed $2,000 a month, and the tentant’s landlord must agree to an Eviction Payment Plan with the renter- including waiving fees or interest payments on late rent and commiting not to further pursue eviction during the period covered by asistance.
Either landlords or tenants may initiate the application process [HERE] or call (831) 292-4308 for assistance. Both tenant and landlord/property owner must complete an application and submit the required documentation.
Funding for this program is set to expire on Nov. 30, 2020 and is available for up to 9 months of non-payment.
More information on the program can be accessed [HERE].
