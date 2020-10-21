Rincon Market to become Flora’s Market Run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The well-known Rincon Market closed its doors months ago due to COVID-19. Ares Collective, the team behind Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. and August Rhodes Market, is turning the space into Flora’s Market Run.
“People have been coming here for years," said Kyle Nottingham, a chef and partner of Ares Collective. "It kind of creates some comfort knowing this has already been a successful area and people know where to gravitate.”
Flora’s Market Run will have a grocery store and restaurant.
“In the middle we’re going to build out a really fun multi-purpose bar," Nottingham said. "In the front will be coffee, pastries. We’re teaming up with Presta and roasting our own coffee here.”
They plan to offer casual breakfast and lunch options, but spice things up for dinner.
“Dinner we’re going to crank it up a little bit," he said "Do some oyster bars. We’re putting in a pizza oven.”
The market side of the space will have a floral shop, deli area and will sell local wines and beer. The products for sale will be a bit different than items offered at Rincon Market.
“We’re going to have different tiers of products available. It’s not all going to be top tier, specialty like Rincon was. It’s going to be more of your Whole Foods, Sprouts but localized.”
The team plans to modernize the building while keeping its well-known historic feel.
“We want to speak to the history of the space," Nottingham said. "Keep it along the same lines of what they were doing at Rincon. Just really pay tribute to that but bring our own spin to it.”
They plan to open the market side of the space by the end of 2020 and restaurant in 2021.
