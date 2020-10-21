Traffic control on Kolb begins Monday for roadway construction project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Transportation will begin a roadway improvement construction project on Kolb Road from Sabino Canyon to Sunrise Drive, beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
The project will run through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workers will be clearing and grubbing vegetation, potholing, placing caution fencing and mobilizing equipment.
Project improvements include widening Kolb Road from a 2-lane roadway to a 3-lane roadway with multi-use paved shoulders suitable for bicycle use, sidewalks or pathways, drainage and landscaping.
The median treatment will be a two-way left turn lane, and a roundabout will be installed at the Territory Drive and Kolb Road intersection.
This project expected to be completed by spring of 2022.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Speed limit will be reduced to 25 MPH through the construction zone.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.