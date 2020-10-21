Tucson Airport Named “Star Facility” for COVID-19 Precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays are coming up, it’s a time when lots of people travel to spend time with friends and family. But this year, because of the pandemic, things will be different. If you’re planning on flying out of Tucson International Airport, you may not have much to worry about-- as long as you’re wearing a mask.
The Tucson International Airport is one of just five, globally, to be accredited as a “Star Facility” by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. According to GBAR, the accreditation is performance-based and takes into account the practices and procedures in place to respond and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
“We thought it was important in light of times were in,” said Bruce Goetz, the CEO of Tucson International Airport. “To show people that we’re serious about the health and safety and cleaning of the airport.”
Goetz says they’ve spent more than $250,000 on COVID-19 cleaning and safety measures.
“Passengers want the touchless journey,” said Goetz. “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure what you have touch is clean and healthy.”
Goetz says they have installed UVC sterilization lights on escalator handrails, brought in 35 new hand sanitizing stations and they have plexiglass shields and social distancing signs up throughout the airport.
The airport is doing its best to make sure you have to touch as little as possible in the airport. They’ve even installed elevator peddles so you don’t even have to hit a button to open the doors.
“These efforts, that we’re going through, have everything to do with showing people that it’s a healthy and safe journey,” said Goetz.
I asked Goetz if he feels safe traveling. He said yes. He’s taken about 14 round trips since the pandemic started in March.
The airport says that they are still seeing about half the number of the travelers as they normally do this time of year, but think that number could go up as we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas.
