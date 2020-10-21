United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to host Days of Caring event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona will hold their 21st Annual Days of Caring event this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
United Way has matched up volunteers with those needing assistance and will take special notice of the various restrictions in place due to COVID-19. There are currently 82 projects and over 600 volunteers signed up to help.
The following activities will take place during the event:
- U of A Eller College chalking on 4th Ave. on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will start near 4th and 9th street moving north to 6th Street on Friday and will then cover the other side of the street the following day with colorful art projects.
- Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports wheelchair repair. Volunteers will be repairing wheelchairs on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 2342 East Parkway Terrace.
- Barrio Kroger Neighborhood Tree Planting project. Volunteers will be planting trees on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 902 South Verdugo Avenue.
- Diaper Bank Diaper bundling. Volunteers will be bundling diapers on Saturday from 8:30 am to 11 a.m. at 1050 South Plumer Avenue.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.