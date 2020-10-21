United Way’s Days of Caring includes virtual opportunities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During a time of craziness and uncertainty, people throughout Tucson have a chance to give back to a community much in need.
It all starts Friday, Oct. 23, with the United Way’s Days of Caring.
This year’s goal is to encourage the community to give back to one another.
It’s what the United Way always has striven for but in 2020, they said it’s needed more than ever.
They’re motivating everyone in our area to be creative and find simple ways to help, even if it’s just right outside your own home.
- Consider doing something for your neighbors.
- Take a walk one morning and clean up your neighborhood
- Assist someone with yard work.
- Paint kindness rocks or use sidewalk chalk to spread positive messages
Obviously, physical projects are limited this year but there are lots of virtual projects and collection drives to keep everyone protected from COVID-19.
The most important thing is just showing an act of kindness to anyone.
“There are so many people in need right now. We figured we had to do something, no matter how small. Hopefully, next year we’ll be back to a full 4,000-person event, but we’re just happy to be able to do something to give back to the community this year. We hope everyone jumps on board,” Community Engagement Manager Meredith Bode said.
If you’re interested in giving back right from home, you can do so by taking part in virtual events and collection drives.
