Virtual learning poses unique challenges for Arizona’s 148,000 students in special ed programs

“Selfishly, yeah, I would like to go back. I’m a relatively healthy person, so I’m probably not feeling as worried about catching COVID myself as I would be for my mom or some of my students,” Neal said. “But the tricky part is (if) my students came back and one of them caught it and something happened to them, I don’t think I would be able to survive that. I would have a hard time continuing on if something like that happened.”