Community Food Bank food distribution hours shifting as holidays approach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is shifting its drive-thru food distribution hours starting Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The new drive-thru hours at Kino Stadium will run from 8-11 a.m. twice a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
This comes as hot summer temperatures finally begin to drop. Current hours run from 7-10 a.m.
In the months ahead, hours will see slight changes for all five resource centers of the Community Food Bank due to the holidays- including locations in Tucson, Marana, Amado, Green Valley and Nogales.
And as a heads up, there will be no food distribution at Kino and all other resource centers on Thanksgiving Day. All distribution centers will also be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 31 before the new year.
