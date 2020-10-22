Dodgers host postseason drive-ins for fans during World Series games against Rays

The Dodgers, however, are providing an alternative to watching the team live and in-person as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, where the best-of-seven series is being played. The boys in blue need three more wins to bring the trophy back to Los Angeles for the first time since 1988. Two players from Arizona are in the series: Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Aaron Slegers of the Rays.