FDA approves first COVID-19 drug called Veklury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Food and Drug Administration has apporved the first drug in the United States that will be prescribed to patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The drug is called Veklury- and it’s a remdesivir antiviral that allegedly cuts recovery time from 15 days to an average of 10. This information comes from a study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
The drug, which President Trump received when he become infected with COVID-19 earlier in October, was first used as an emergency drug since spring. The FDA approved Veklury for people at least 12 years old who weigh at least 88 pounds, and have been hospitalized for a COVID infection.
For patients under 12, the FDA says it will allow the drug’s use- but only in certain cases and in emergency situations.
Certain kidney and liver tests are required before patients begin taking the antiviral- to ensure it’s safe for them to take and to monitor possible side effects.
