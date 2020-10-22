FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures start sliding down today!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two waves will dig down the back side of a trough of low pressure while the high pressure ridge which has kept our temperatures way above average retreats west. This will bring a strong cooling trend. High temperatures will drop to the low 80s by Sunday, mid 70s early next work week, 60s are even possible by Tuesday. Not only will this system bring a double-digit drop in temperatures, but rain is also possible. Some models are even hinting at the first snowfall of the season for the mountains.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Clouds move in with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy in with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
