Green Living provides tips on how to be a sustainable pet owner

Do you think about the food your pet is eating? We know that you probably want to feed them healthy food, but do you consider where the food comes from? Sadly, a lot of big brand pet food companies do not care for the environment as much as we do, and their products may actually be damaging for our planet and its inhabitants. They do not look to employ sustainable and ethical food sourcing tactics, nor green packaging options. However, there are smaller companies that do care. Those companies ensure the ethical treatment and welfare of the animals being sourced, they employ sustainable practices, and they package their food with sustainable materials. Plus, the food that these companies produce is usually better for the health of your pets. So start purchasing from those companies today and start reducing your little friend’s carbon pawprint. They’ll eat better, and you’ll sleep better—that is a win-win.