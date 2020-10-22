New national recreational trail designated in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States Secretary of Interior, David L. Bernhardt, designated a new national recreational trail in Arizona today.
Mohave Water Trail, a 76-mile-long walking stretch along the Arizona and Nevada shoreline of Lake Mohave and the Colorado River, is part of 30 new national recreation trails designated among 25 states- adding more than 1,200 miles to the National Trails System.
“I encourage Americans to get outside, enjoy our incredible public lands and visit a nearby national recreation trail. Spanning more than 83,000 miles, larger than the interstate highway system, the National Trails System provides easy access to a wide variety of outdoor experiences,” said Secretary Bernhardt.
Mohave Water Trail provides access to sandy beaches, scenic desert areas and unique sites- including submerged cultural resources.
For more information about the Mohave Water Trail or the National Trails System in Arizona, follow the links attatched to the text.
