NJCAA relieves student-athlete elegibility for 2020-21 sports seasons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday. Oct. 22, the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) met to discuss student-athlete elegibility. Their decision- all NJCAA sports seasons for the 2020-21 academic year i.e. fall, winter and spring- will not count towards student-athlete elegibility.
This decision will apply to all student-athletes in the NJCAA, regardless of sports season participation.
“The Board of Regents feels this decision is best for the success and well-being of our student-athletes and member colleges at this time,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “There is no right answer to this challenge and situation, but as an association, we are going to support the eligibility of all our student-athletes to help them succeed in their academic and athletic careers.”
Instead, returning student-athletes will be considered “non-counters" while the NJCAA continues to evaluate the ‘blanket waiver’ in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today’s decision by the Board of Regents to grant a blanket year of participation waiver provides our institutions and student-athletes with the ability to choose to participate this academic year without the fear of using a year of eligibility for a potentially shortened or interrupted season.”
Academic requirements for elegibility will still apply to student athletes for them to participate and compete in the 2020-21 season and post-season.
The committee is currently reviewing participation requirements for the 2021-22 academic year, and will reasses adoption and approval at a future time.
