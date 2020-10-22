The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Tucson

The Wienermobile (Source: Oscar Mayer)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 21, 2020 at 9:40 PM MST - Updated October 21 at 9:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast”, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the Tucson area until Sunday, Oct. 25.

“Frank Fanatics” will get the chance to get up-and-close with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.

The Wienermobile will make several appearances in Tucson, and you can find those locations right below:

Marana Pumpkin Patch

October 22nd from 1 PM till 7 PM

Location: 14901 N Wentz Rd, Marana, AZ

Tucson Botanical Gardens

October 23rd from 9:00 AM till 11:30 AM

Location: 2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ

St. Philip’s Plaza Market

October 24th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: 4280 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ

Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm

October 24th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: 2405 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ

San Xavier del Bac Mission

October 25h from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

Location: 1950 W San Xavier Rd, Tucson, AZ

*They will be selling Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs

Golf N' Stuff

October 25th from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: 6503 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, A

At all events, fans will be able to take pictures with the iconic vehicle, and play trivia games to become honorary Hotdoggers- earning their very own Wiener Whistles.

Kids and grownups are encouraged to stop by.

