The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As part of its annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast”, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the Tucson area until Sunday, Oct. 25.
“Frank Fanatics” will get the chance to get up-and-close with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.
The Wienermobile will make several appearances in Tucson, and you can find those locations right below:
Marana Pumpkin Patch
October 22nd from 1 PM till 7 PM
Location: 14901 N Wentz Rd, Marana, AZ
Tucson Botanical Gardens
October 23rd from 9:00 AM till 11:30 AM
Location: 2150 N Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ
St. Philip’s Plaza Market
October 24th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location: 4280 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Tucson Petting Zoo and Funny Foot Farm
October 24th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Location: 2405 W Wetmore Rd, Tucson, AZ
San Xavier del Bac Mission
October 25h from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Location: 1950 W San Xavier Rd, Tucson, AZ
*They will be selling Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs
Golf N' Stuff
October 25th from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM
Location: 6503 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, A
At all events, fans will be able to take pictures with the iconic vehicle, and play trivia games to become honorary Hotdoggers- earning their very own Wiener Whistles.
Kids and grownups are encouraged to stop by.
