Report: NCAA to notify Arizona of formal allegations against basketball program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NCAA has reached an important step in an investigation of the University of Arizona basketball program, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
According to the report, Arizona will receive a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Thursday, Oct. 22.
The NCAA has investigated 12 schools after a federal corruption probe in 2017, which resulted in the arrests of four assistant coaches, including Emanuel “Book” Richardson. Richardson spent three months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes.
If Arizona is hit with Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s “head coach responsibility” rule means Coach Sean Miller potentially could be penalized whether or not he is found to have directly committed violations.
