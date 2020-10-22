Share your love for Kartchner Caverns, win a free tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This is for all the cave dwellers out there: Kartchner Caverns is offering a free tour to the lucky winner of its ongoing writing contest.
The rules for submission are simple — write a poem or story about the caverns and submit it to the park. The piece should be family-friendly and can not be about the discovery story or historical fiction. Writers can only submit one poem or short story, not one of each.
Submissions will be judged by a panel of park rangers and volunteers, who will pick a winner Dec. 1.
The winner gets two tickets to the caverns and will have their piece featured at the park’s Discovery Center.
Submissions are open now until Nov. 21 to writers of all ages.
