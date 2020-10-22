University of Arizona students petition to reinstate a traditional spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona students are signing a petition asking the college to hold a regular spring break instead of breaking it up into a series of reading days next semester.
The “Keep Spring Break 2021” petition on change.org had collected more than 1,500 signatures as of Thursday, Oct. 22.
“They’re calling them reading days and what else do we call reading days? The day before finals where you’re supposed to spend the whole day studying," said Brandon Neth, a PhD student at the university. "I think a lot of people are going to be spending those days stressed out instead of relaxing which is what the whole point of break is.”
Neth said spring break is important for mental wellbeing, which is why he signed the petition.
“There’s a reasonable concern that students will go out and go to Cabo or something and come back but I don’t think that outweighs the need for student mental health," he said.
Other students said replacing spring break with reading days will stop some students from visiting their loved ones.
“It’s not convenient that they can’t go visit their families like they’re used to or like they expected having the spring break," said Kristen Montez, a UA freshman.
Others said the change to spring break is reasonable.
“I don’t think getting like a week-long thing during the middle of the semester would necessarily be the best thing right now," said Logan Arrasmith, a UA sophomore.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the university for a response to the petition. University officials referred to Provost Liesl Folks’s comments in Monday’s Campus Reentry Task Force briefing.
“It’s a traumatic step to say we’re not going to have spring break next year. But it’s a really important step. " Liesl said during the briefing. "The CDC is unambiguous about the fact that travel is one of the core ways that we spread the virus around the country.”
