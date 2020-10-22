WATCH: World’s largest fountain unvelied in Dubai

Dubai, UAE. (KOLD News 13) - With multicolored lights and jets of water blasting into the sky, the United Arab Emirates’ newest attraction secured the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest fountain, Thursday.
Located at The Pointe in Dubai’s waterfront Palm Jumeirah area, the Palm Fountain was unveiled in a launch that was live-streamed across the world.
The fountain spans over 14,000 square feet of sea water and features 128 super shooters reaching up to 105 meters in height.
The Palm Fountain was crowned the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest fountain, stealing the title from the Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain in South Korea, which measures 2,519 square metres in size.
Adorned with over 3,000 LED lights, Dubai’s only multicoloured fountain, designed with colour and brightness controls, will be open to the public all year round.
It will show three-minute dancing water displays set to music, running every 30 minutes.
