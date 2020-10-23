Arizona Expected to Receive Official NCAA Allegations in College Basketaball Bribery Scandal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Sports Illustrated, University of Arizona is expected to receive a formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA at some point today. This could mean the beginning of the end of this case- but this could also mean a harsh reality lies in the future for the program and Head Coach Sean Miller.
“It is certainly detrimental to the long term effect of the program,” said Christian Dennie, an attorney and former NCAA Compliance Officer.
Dennie says the University of Arizona is in hot water with the NCAA. Dennie has argued court cases very similar to this one, and says there may not be a bright side here.
“Paying people money is kind of like the number one death now,” said Christian Dennie. “I would expect that they’re going to be harsh.”
Back in 2017, federal authorities arrested former UA assistant coach Book Richardson on bribery charges.
Richardson pled guilty to attempting to sway players to sign with Wildcats head coach Sean Miller’s business manager, Christian Dawkins.
Miller has denied any involvement, though court room evidence shows Miller and Dawkins had multiple conversations about high school prospects. Though, Miller reiterated that he could not comment on the investigation.
“NCAA rules don’t permit you to comment on ongoing investigations for obvious reasons,” said Christian Dennie. “It’s smart for him not to speak right now.”
Dennie says at this point, the NCAA has most likely finished their investigation, which means after allegations are dropped down, the university’s next step is most likely filing an appeal. But, like many other things- the coronavirus pandemic may have an impact.
“The NCAA investigators, a lot of them are furloughed right now,” said Christian Dennie. “It’s a weird process on how all of this is going to shake out.”
Dennie says the case is most likely far from over because schools often appeal cases involving potential loss of scholarships or post-season bans. We have requested the public records from the university but we have not heard back.
