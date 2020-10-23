Dentists warn skipping appointments could cause harm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most people are still taking safety precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, many are still hesitant to get routine things done like going to the dentist.
Dentists say this is leading to more teeth issues, especially because of what they call “mask mouth.”
We all know wearing masks constantly causes us to breathe out of our mouths and dries out our mouths.
This allows bacteria to build up leading to not only more cavities, but inflammation and bleeding in your gums too.
Dentists are also seeing more people grinding and clenching their teeth because of all the stress 2020 is causing.
These actions are leading to more emergency calls for cracked teeth, broken teeth, and jaw pain.
At Campbell Dental Group, Dr. Alexa Carrara Benzell warns that skipping a cleaning can have serious health complications.
“Patients with periodontal disease have a higher risk of getting a severe case of COVID because of our oral bacteria. So even a regular cleaning, that reduces the oral bacteria in your mouth, really does help keep you healthier long term,” Carrara Benzell said.
Oral infections can also lead to cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.
That’s why it’s important to get your teeth cleaned and checked now.
If you’re not ready to venture out just yet, there are some simple solutions to ease your teeth problems at home.
- Watch your diet
- Pay attention to jaw clenching
- Make sure you’re brushing/flossing
- Drink lots of water
If you’re in pain or know you have a cavity, it’s time to make an appointment.
But don’t worry, dentists are following many health and safety guidelines to ensure you feel safe in their offices.
They’re wearing masks, glasses, gloves, and gowns to protect themselves and patients.
They’re also using extra oral-suction devices so that anything that comes out of your mouth gets sucked into that, and making all patients rinse with an antiviral rinse before they start.
