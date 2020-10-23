Desert View High student tests positive for COVID-19

SUSD continues to follow the public health safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Pima County Health Department. Our schools practice enhanced cleaning, social distancing, hand washing, and the requirement of face masks. We are taking the necessary steps to protect the health of your students and staff, which is our number one priority. Per our established protocol, the classroom will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. You may refer to our mitigation plan which can be found at susd12.org for more detailed guidelines and procedures.