Desert View High student tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A student at Desert View High School in Tucson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sunnyside USD school said the student, who has not been identified, was in the cohort group A.
The school did not know when or where the student contracted the virus.
The following is an email the school sent to parents.
Dear Desert View High School Families,
Today, we were notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in your child’s school. The positive case was from a student who attends cohort A. It is unknown where the individual contracted the virus.
It is our responsibility to send this notification to inform you whenever there is a confirmed positive case in the school. If your child has been in close contact with the positive case, you will receive a separate notification once we have completed our contact tracing process. Any individual who was in close contact (less than six feet, for more than 15 minutes within a 24 hour period) will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Due to federal laws that protect the privacy of the individuals, we are unable to share any personal identifying information about who has tested positive.
In the meantime, it is recommended that you monitor your child and your family for the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
If your child or any family members should develop one or more of these symptoms, stay home and call your doctor or nearest urgent care for guidance. If you have a confirmed case of COVID-19, contact your school’s health office either by email or phone.
SUSD continues to follow the public health safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Pima County Health Department. Our schools practice enhanced cleaning, social distancing, hand washing, and the requirement of face masks. We are taking the necessary steps to protect the health of your students and staff, which is our number one priority. Per our established protocol, the classroom will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. You may refer to our mitigation plan which can be found at susd12.org for more detailed guidelines and procedures.
We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate.
Sincerely,
Rosemary Rosas, Principal
Desert View High School
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.