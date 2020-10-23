Domestic violence is on the rise as the pandemic continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Safer at home, doesn’t necessarily mean the same for everyone.
Local law enforcement said domestic violence calls are up- as many have to spend more time with their abusers amid the global pandemic.
“The more we are locked in our home to stay safe from COVID, for people that are dealing with domestic violence it actually creates more danger and risks,” Ed Mercurio-Sakwa, chief executive officer of EMERGE! Center Against Domestic Abuse, said.
Officials with the Tucson Police Department said there’s been a spike in domestic violence calls this year but leaders at EMERGE! said they’ve seen fewer people seeking help.
“With everyone working from home and quarantine the abusive partner is always around,” Mercurio-Sakwa said.
Before the pandemic, they received 18 to 20 calls daily but that number dropped to 14.
“While that might sound like a small number, when you multiple that by 365 days a year, you’re really talking about thousands and thousands of calls that would’ve come to us but didn’t,” he said.
Some domestic abusers have now turned to common household items like toilet paper to keep their victims close.
“Back when those were scarce that was becoming a new tactic as something to keep from their partner as a way to control their behavior,” Mercurio-Sakwa said.
A report by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence shows 36% of women and 27% of men in Arizona are experiencing domestic violence right now.
In January, the state launched the "AZPOINT'' website where victims can start protective orders online.
Anyone who needs help can call the national hotline at 1−800−799−7233 for help.
