Final presidential debate better received than first one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The final presidential debate received a much better response than the first one. Though tensions were still running high during the broadcast, the new rules were a huge hit with debate watchers downtown.
This election is captivating a younger crowd, too.
Instead of watching the football game, several groups of university students gathered at Frog & Firkin to see the two candidates face off.
“I’m just out here for the debate because I believe in what I believe and I want to see what’s best for our country,” said Ethan Crupe. “I want to be educated on what I believe in before I vote.”
Though many voters are decided, that doesn’t mean they’re closed off to another point of view.
“After watching the first debate, I personally had to turn it off,” said Crupe. “I didn’t like seeing the interruptions on both sides.”
“I watched the first one at work and I just was appalled by the immaturity a little bit,” said Mairead Flynn.
“[The first debate] is a description of what America is right now; like divided and interrupting,” said Shannon Sneath.
New rules were put in place for the final debate. Each candidate was muted when the other had the floor. Many said this was a game changer.
This time around at Sky Bar, most tuned in for the answers instead of tuning out the fighting.
“They are still somewhat attacking each other, but it’s not so much bickering,” said Patrick Redmann. “They are going more at their goals and what they want.”
Instead of stealing their opponents time, Trump and Biden stuck to steely glances.
“If you want respect, respect. Give respect back,” said Sydney Riffle.
“The muting thing for me is fantastic,” said Crupe. “I believe in everybody having their own opinion and choice in what they want to vote in and I think that’s a good thing what they did.”
No matter who they thought came out ahead, everyone came together on one key point.
“Go vote,” Riffle said.
“Our responsibility is to go vote,” Redmann said.
