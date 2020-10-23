FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to summer!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two strong systems will dive down the Rockies which will not only bring a double-digit drop in temperatures, but also a chance for valley rain and mountain snow across Arizona. The wind will increase ahead of these storms with low humidity values before the moisture moves in. That may mean that a Red Flag Warning is issued by Sunday. That means the fire danger is escalated due to strong wind and little moisture. It’s Sunday night through Tuesday when a chance for rain moves in. Snow is possible above 8,000 feet. Temperatures will drop to their lowest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The first freeze of the season is possible across Cochise County.