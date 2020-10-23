Fork & Fire food truck destroyed in fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a call no business owner wants to get, but one Josh Bishop was woken up by in mid-September. His business, his passion project with family, his food truck, Fork & Fire, had burned down.
“The fire department was putting out a fire in my food truck,” he said. “It' was forkin on fire that night.”
Bishop keeps a positive attitude and can make light hearted jokes now. No one was around or injured, and the truck was insured.
“We’ve kind of had a few weeks… emotionally, it was devastating,” he said.
Bishop said it appears to be an electrical fire that started in the wall—leaving about $60,000 worth of damage to a truck and business about a year old, and a business just bouncing back from COVID-19 losses.
“Emotionally, it was a lot to swallow,” he said.
Now, the business is missing out on revenue from parks and more due to fire, but losses were happening well before the flames. Bishop said the truck had already lost about $20,000 in scheduled events after COVID-19 canceled many.
“2020 has been an interesting year for everybody, I think. COVID took out about… I had about 50 jobs on the books,” he said.
While it’s been a tough year, they are pushing through. With a GoFundMe and insurance, they hope to open back up as early as November if all goes well.
“They say things forged in fire come back stronger, and that’s our plan,” said Bishop.
