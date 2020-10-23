Marana Governing Board sticks with hybrid model; pushes back vote on returning 5 days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District will stick with hybrid learning for now. The school district started the model on Monday, October 19th, but held a meeting Thursday to decide when they would return full time.
The board decided that they will delay the vote until November 5th.
MUSD parent Britte Stumm is okay with keeping the hybrid model and said she wasn’t bothered by no vote, Thursday night. She feels if they vote to fully go back, she’ll keep her kids home.
“I think it’s too early probably to do that I would hate for us to go all five days and then have to go fully remote," said Stumm.
Other parents who spoke tonight feel the opposite.
“They’ve already missed enough this year, they missed enough last year with missing the entire 4th quarter,” said one parent at the podium.
Governing board member Tom Carlson shares this view, who said the numbers show they’re ready to return.
″I think that the data fully supports opening schools on a 5-day schedule," said Carlson.
The latest data shows the Arizona Department of Health recommending Pima County sticks to the hybrid model.
But our percent positivity is decreasing, the most current data of the week starting with October 4th puts Pima County in the minimal transmission category of under 5%.
Board members on Thursday weren’t ready to make the final call. They want to watch the data until November 5th which would allow them to fill dozens of staff vacancies.
“We would not open that following Monday,” said Carlson. "It would be 2-3 weeks beyond that so we’re talking mid-November, mid to late November I think we’d have enough on staff at that time.”
Superintendent Dan Streeter said that he’s not suggesting hybrid is better model than 5 days but it does help with the transition. Which will be needed to help fill the spots of 20 bus drivers, 35 special education aides and 10 additional substitute positions.
