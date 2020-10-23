MUSD confirms two COVID-19 cases at Mountain View High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Oct. 23, the Marana Unified School District sent a letter to parents about two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mountain View High School.
According to MUSD, the cases are separate and unrelated- and individuals who were exposed to both students who tested positive have been notified and are taking appropriate measures.
Also on Friday, parents with students at another high school outside MUSD were notified about a positive case of COVID-19. You can read about that school [HERE].
In the letter MUSD sent to parents, the district defines ‘exposure' as being within 6 feet of the sick person for more than 15 minutes while the person was infectious (beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or the test date if asymptomatic).
MUSD reminds families to keep following public health recommendations to reduce COVID-19 transmission risks, including wearing a face mask at all times, washing hands regularly, avoiding touching your eyes and face and maintaining social distancing when possible.
