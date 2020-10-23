OSIRIS-REx collected at least 2 ounces of asteroid surface material from Bennu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After OSIRIS-REx’s succesful mission in outer space, NASA officials have determined that the spacecraft captured more than enough material from the asteroid Bennu.
According to NASA, the spacecracft acquired at least 2 ounces of material from its surface and surpasses mission requirements.
After reviewing images from the mission, the OSIRIS-REx team noticed that the head of the sample collector appeared to be covered in asteroid particles, while some seemed to escape slowly.
“Bennu continues to surprise us with great science and also throwing a few curveballs,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “And although we may have to move more quickly to stow the sample, it’s not a bad problem to have. We are so excited to see what appears to be an abundant sample that will inspire science for decades beyond this historic moment.”
The team’s next step after the successful collection is to stow the sample in a return capsule where any loose material will be kept safe during the spacecraft’s long journey back to planet Earth.
To read more about the sample collection and OSIRIS' successful mission, visit NASA’s website [HERE].
