PCSD takes over TPD on monitoring election ballot sites in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To assist safety at early voting sites throughout the county, the Pima County Recorder’s Office hires off-duty personnel from the Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita Police Departments and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
But TPD officers are no longer allowed to provide security at early voting sites within city limits. In response, PCSD is stepping in to monitor security and safety at early voting sites in Tucson.
“I would like to make it perfectly clear that Tucson Police staff were directed by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, through the City Manager and the Police Chief, to stop providing these officers to the Recorder’s Office,” said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez in a press statement on Oct. 23.
“We presently have observers or people holding signs at our early voting locations standing outside the 75-foot limit, which is allowed by law. Some see this as intimidation."
Rodriguez says authorites are there to make sure that matters do not get out of hand due to differing viewpoints on the elections.
“Things can quickly escalate as they stand in line,” said Rodriguez. “Our goal is to maintain election integrity, keep voters and staff safe, especially the temporary employees who have so graciosuly stepped up to help Pima County have a successful election during these very difficult times."
To find an early voting site closest to you, click [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.