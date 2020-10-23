Pima County Sheriff’s Department implements revised Use of Force policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will implement new changes to its Use of Force policy.
The department said changes were made in an effort to improve policing and enhance relationships with the community.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said they reviewed their decades-old Use of Force policy in light of the death of George Floyd and other incidents across the country.
Napier said revisions were made to better meet the community expectations.
The revised policy defines in detail when force is justified, available use of force options, and deadly force issues.
The added justification section begins with, “The department recognizes the sanctity of all human life and department members shall treat all persons with dignity and respect.”
The policy also states that deadly force should not be used against a person who poses a danger only to themselves at the time.
There is also a new preclusion section which states members have a duty to render aid to anyone showing visible injuries, complaining about injuries, or requesting medical attention when it is reasonably possible to do so.
Members must intervene when they reasonably believe another member is using, or about to use force, that is in violation of the policies.
The policy also includes the Department Use of Force Committee composition, which is made up of commanders, training supervisors, instructors, subject matter experts and members of the Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, Use of Force Subcommittee.
The department said the Use of Force Committee will regularly review the use of force data and make recommendations regarding training, tracking and policy.
