Police presence at midtown mobile home park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a large police presence at a midtown mobile home park on Friday morning, Oct. 23.
Police have not yet responded to a request for information about the investigation at the Prince Park Manufactured Homes Community, 38 W. Prince Road, but there is yellow tape visible and a crime scene unit at the location.
Detectives and a K-9 unit are also on scene.
The police activity is not affecting traffic on Prince Road.
