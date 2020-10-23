Police presence at midtown mobile home park

Tucson police are at Prince Park Manufactured Homes Community, 38 W. Prince Road, for an unknown investigation on Friday, Oct. 23. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 23, 2020 at 5:45 AM MST - Updated October 23 at 5:45 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is a large police presence at a midtown mobile home park on Friday morning, Oct. 23.

Police have not yet responded to a request for information about the investigation at the Prince Park Manufactured Homes Community, 38 W. Prince Road, but there is yellow tape visible and a crime scene unit at the location.

Detectives and a K-9 unit are also on scene.

The police activity is not affecting traffic on Prince Road.

