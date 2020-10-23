Tucson police to have an invisible presence at the polls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says it’s changing its “deployment strategy” to have a more invisible presence at the polls.
That’s due to feedback the department has received from having a highly visible presence at early polling locations (at the request of the Pima County Recorder’s Office).
TPD says officers will now be roaming in the general area to be able to respond in a timely manner to any disturbances or calls for help, but not deter voters who may be intimidated by officers.
“It’s definitely a good idea that [police] are in the area in case anything happens, because the world is crazy right now,” said Lauren Pineda who was at an early voting location on Thursday. “But I definitely think it’s better than them standing out front because [of] voter intimidation laws.”
“I personally wouldn’t be intimidated, but there might be some people who might feel it was, I don’t know, scary that there would have to be cops having to be near a ballot box,” said Ted Parks. “I seems being able to vote should be something you shouldn’t have to be afraid about.”
Police say their priority is ensuring everyone has the ability to freely participate in the election.
