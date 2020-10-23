Tucson Police removed from patrolling voting polls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Voter intimidation has been a hot topic since President Trump suggested placing law enforcement officers at voting polls. Here in Tucson, police officers were providing security at the Recorder’s Office but were recently removed.
“People have very strong in-differing opinions about candidates and issues,” said F. Ann Rodriguez, Pima County Recorder.
Since early voting began, Rodriguez hired off-duty officers from across Tucson to protect voting locations.
"They were notified by the mayor that they were no longer able to provide me these services, " Rodriguez said.
But following Tucson’s Mayor Regina Romero’s decision, Rodriguez said the early voting polls did not have security for two days.
“We have people sitting out there all day taking pictures of voters going in and out. It is the right of citizens standing in line to vote to not be hassled,” Rodriguez said.
For Rodriguez the biggest safety concern is voters and poll workers being harassed.
”A police officer can de-escalate faster than my staff. If things get so out of hand we would have to lock down that ballot room to make sure nobody can overtake the staff and bombard it.“
Pima County Sheriff deputies are now patrolling voting polls within Tucson city limits.
“Everybody that is a registered voter will have their opportunity, and what I’m saying is let them do it in a peaceful manner.”
A total of 14 early voting locations will be opened starting Monday. Rodriguez assures the public she has enough protection for all locations.
