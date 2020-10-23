TUSD to move forward with full contact sports practices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a statement released on Friday, Oct. 23 by TUSD, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo announced the district developed a plan that will allow its high schools to begin full-contact sports practices beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
This is part of Phase 3 of TUSD’s Interscholastic’s Re-entry Plan allowing football and spirit-line teams to begin competition and full contact practices.
In order to participate, according to TUSD, student-athletes must meet the following requirements:
1. All players will continue with Remote Instruction during the season in order to limit the number of close contacts, and they will not participate in the Hybrid Learning option.
2. All players and coaches will be required to adhere to the district’s adopted COVID 19 preventative measures as recommended by the Pima County Health Department.
3. All players and coaches are encouraged to take COVID 19 tests frequently throughout the season. Free testing sites around Pima County are listed [HERE].
4. All parents must sign a waiver releasing the district of any future claims due to their student participating in after school sports activities.
5. All parents must attend a virtual orientation meeting with the school’s Athletic Director to review these expectations in more detail.
