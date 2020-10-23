Update: Police identify woman killed in Rita Ranch vehicle collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police department has identified the woman killed in a fatal vehicle collision in Rita Ranch on Oct. 22.
At about 7:30 a.m., Thursday, TPD officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of East Old Vail Road to the report of a serious-injury collision involving a semi-tractor trailer.
Upon arrival, personnel from the Tucson Fire Department tried to render aid to the driver of a white 2018 Ford Escape, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver has been identified as 41-year-old Nola Rene Simonsen.
According to interviews, Simonsen was traveling eastbound on Old Vail Road at the time of the incident when her vehicle struck a 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, and went partially underneath it.
TPD says this portion of Old Vail Road is straight with one lane in each direction and a center multi-purpose lane, and without visible obtsacles.
The semi-truck trailer was nearly perpendicular on the road, blocking the eastbound lane as it was backing in. A DUI officer responded to the event and determined the driver of the tractor-trailer was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives are continually investigating this incident to determine what potentially affected Simonen’s ability to see the other vehicle in the roadway.
No charges or citations have been made at this time.
