Fall colors have businesses seeing green

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It has been a hot fall so far in Southern Arizona, but on the higher peaks, the cooler weather and fall colors are a welcome sight, but not just because of their beauty.
“We try to come up in the fall,” said Julie Parker, who was sightseeing on Mount Lemmon. “From our back patio, we can see when the aspens are starting to turn, so we know it’s a good time to come up here.”
Yellows, oranges, reds and greens paint much of the slopes on Mount Lemmon, despite the dark, charred scars from the Bighorn Fire earlier in the year. The array of colors has been good for local business' bank accounts.
“It definitely attracts more of the older residents in Tucson and a lot of people like photographers,” said Jessica Hulland, with the Cookie Cabin. “It’s our slowest time of year, but recently it’s been a lot busier than previous years, due to the fire”
The loss of foot traffic and revenue from the summer is being aided by the fall. Hot temperatures into October in Tucson have driven more people to seek a cool relief, and the changing colors are another treat.
“We decide we wanted to come up and see the fall colors and have lunch at the restaurant,” said Joe Parker, who was sightseeing on Mount Lemmon.
When people come to leaf-peep, it’s a chance for a sale.
“It’s actually a huge difference, and we’re doing really, really well, so it’s great for business,” said Hulland.
If you are going to up to Mount Lemmon, there are still some closures. See these links for more details.
