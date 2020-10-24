FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some weather whiplash!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A strong system pushing in from the Pacific Northwest will merge with a weaker low pushing in from just off shore. The potent combo will bring the coolest temps of the season so far. Deeper moisture will work in across the west and bring southern Arizona a chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday. Wind will get gusty ahead of the two systems. We’ll need to watch for an elevated fire threat on Sunday.
TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Lows in the low 60s.
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy in with highs in the mid 80s. Windy. Scattered showers develop north of Tucson.
MONDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY:: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.