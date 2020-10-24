FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for some weather whiplash!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A strong system pushing in from the Pacific Northwest will merge with a weaker low pushing in from just off shore. The potent combo will bring the coolest temps of the season so far. Deeper moisture will work in across the west and bring southern Arizona a chance for rain Sunday through Tuesday. Wind will get gusty ahead of the two systems. We’ll need to watch for an elevated fire threat on Sunday.