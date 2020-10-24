Forest Service reinstates closures in Bush Fire area due to potential flash flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and the Tonto National Forest are reinstating closures in the Bush Fire area as concerns on potential falsh flooding have grown over the weekend.
Closures went into effect at noon, Saturday, and will remain in effect until March 2021- or until rescinded by forest officials.
“The Tonto National Forest is committed to protecting the public and is making this decision based on the best available reports from meteorologists and the Burned Area Emergency Response team post-fire assessments,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Tom Torres.
“Leaving this area open during the storm not only endangers the public but it puts our employees and partners at risk if they have to respond to a distress call.”
The Bush Fire at Tonto National Forest was contained in July. A map identifying the reinstated restricted area is below:
