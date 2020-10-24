Habanero Fire mapped at 3,200 acres and is 25% contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of Saturday, Oct. 24, The Habanero Fire burning 15 miles southwest of Globe in the Tonto National Forest has burned 3,218 acres of land and is 25% contained.
Forest authorities say a decrease in fire activity during the last day helped firefighters with containment efforts. The fire continues to grow at a slow rate while crews continue to use natural barriers and existing roads to tie in containment lines.
The Forest Service says the threat to structures has greatly decreased and evacuations are currently not in place for the area.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.