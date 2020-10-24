If you’re mailing back your ballot, do it by Oct. 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have received a mail-in ballot for the General Elections, officials recommend to mail it back by Oct. 27.
Otherwise, ballots can be taken to any drop-off ballot location by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can find drop-off locations by county [HERE].
Voters can also track the status of their ballots to confirm its been received and counted at My.Arizona.Vote.
The cutoff date to replace a damaged or lost ballot-by-mail was Oct. 23, but you can still visit any voting location on or before Election Day to cast your vote.
More information on voting by mail can be accessed through [THIS LINK].
