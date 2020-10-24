If you’re mailing back your ballot, do it by Oct. 27

Elections 2020

If you’re mailing back your ballot, do it by Oct. 27
In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. The Supreme Court’s action in a Pennsylvania voting case has heightened fears among Democrats about Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court in time to decide a post-election dispute and with it, the winner of the White House. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 24, 2020 at 12:30 PM MST - Updated October 24 at 12:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you have received a mail-in ballot for the General Elections, officials recommend to mail it back by Oct. 27.

Otherwise, ballots can be taken to any drop-off ballot location by 7 p.m. on Election Day. You can find drop-off locations by county [HERE].

Voters can also track the status of their ballots to confirm its been received and counted at My.Arizona.Vote.

The cutoff date to replace a damaged or lost ballot-by-mail was Oct. 23, but you can still visit any voting location on or before Election Day to cast your vote.

More information on voting by mail can be accessed through [THIS LINK].

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.