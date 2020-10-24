Last weekend for ‘Tucson Eat Yourself’ food festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend is your last chance to enjoy delicious food from the Tucson Eat Yourself food festival.
The month-long event ends Sunday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
11 food vendors will be available Saturay and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is your last chance to fill your cravings. For a list of food vendors at the event click [HERE]. Masks are required when picking up food. Dine-in areas are not available.
