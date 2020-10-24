Last weekend for ‘Tucson Eat Yourself’ food festival

Tucson Meet Yourself

Last weekend for ‘Tucson Eat Yourself’ food festival
Tucson Meet Yourself (Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM MST - Updated October 24 at 12:39 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend is your last chance to enjoy delicious food from the Tucson Eat Yourself food festival.

The month-long event ends Sunday at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

11 food vendors will be available Saturay and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is your last chance to fill your cravings. For a list of food vendors at the event click [HERE]. Masks are required when picking up food. Dine-in areas are not available.

THIS WEEKEND is your last chance for delicious food-to-go, culture while you wait. It really is Tucson Eat Yourself!...

Posted by Tucson Meet Yourself on Friday, October 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.