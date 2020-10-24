PCSD deputies arrest two bank robbery in suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to two bank robberies on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The first was at Chase Bank at 2920 W. Valencia Rd. at about 1 p.m. The second was at the US Bank at 7110 N. Oracle Rd. at about 2 p.m.
Deputies have taken two suspects into custody and there is no known danger to the public related to this incident.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.