Police identify 19-year-old killed near Prince and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday Oct. 23 at about 1:30 a.m., Tucson Police officers operating near Stone Avenue and Prince Road were alerted after hearing gunshots and responded to an area north of their location to investigate.
As officers approached the area, several individuals were seen running west from a trailer park at 38 W. Prince Rd. Officers then located two males with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the trailer park.
One of the males was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 19-year-old Eric Andres Martinez.
The other victim, caught stumbling away from the scene, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Through investigations, detectives learned that Martinez and the second victim arrived at a trailer home demanding to know where Martinez' ex-girldfiend was.
Moments after refusing to leave, 23-year-old Bradley Joseph Williams, the ex-girlfriend and 26-year-old Ricardo Fragoso arrived at the trailer in a stolen pickup truck.
According to the report, as the three exited the vehicle, Martinez and his acquaintance confronted and attempted to rob them. Gunshots were fired, and both Martinez and his friend were shot.
Williams and Fragoso fled after the shooting but were ultimately located by responding officers.
After gathering and conducting interviews, Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of means of transportation and a probation violation. Fragoso was charged with prohibited possessor, possession of methamphetamine for sale and other narcotics violations.
