Update: Police identify man killed in pedestrain collision in southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23 at about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on San Joaquin Road at Tree Frog Trail, just south of Bopp Road.
A preliminary investigation by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a pickup truck was traveling southbound on San Joaquin towards Ajo Highway when it struck an adult male who was riding on a Razor scooter.
A second vehicle, traveling northbound, then struck the man a second time.
The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been indetified as 33-year-old Christopher Dering.
Both drivers remained at the scene and no citations have been issued at this time.
Detectives are currently investigating. Updates when more information is available.
